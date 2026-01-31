Michael Carrick respects protesting fans, but says it won't affect Man United players

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick does not expect this weekend's fan protest against the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to affect his team against Fulham.

A feel-good factor has returned to Old Trafford under the club's former midfielder, who started life in charge with a 2-0 derby win over Manchester City and then stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal 3-2 last weekend.

United will look to rack up a third straight victory at home to Fulham on Sunday, when The 1958 group will demonstrate against the club's ownership before the game.

The Glazers have been the subject of protests since their takeover in 2005 and Ratcliffe, who became co-owner in February 2024, will also be targeted at the protest.

"I don't think it connects with the two wins, to be honest," Carrick said of the protest announced on Jan. 8, just days after Ruben Amorim's sacking.

"I think it doesn't affect the team. I fully respect the supporters. They're incredible, they have been for so long.

"They've had a lot of highs and some downs as well, but, you know, I'm not offended by it or anything, and the players certainly aren't.

"I think within the stadium the support we've felt -- and that's been there for all the games that I've watched for quite some time -- has been of the highest level and I'm sure it'll continue to be like that.

Gopa/Getty Images

"The connection that we've had over the last couple of weeks has been pretty special and we've both fed off that.

"I think the supporters have fed off it, we have as a group, the players certainly have, and that's something we need to keep building on."

Carrick was fulsome in his praise of United's supporters but sidestepped a question related to comments about the owners in his autobiography.

In his book 'Between the Lines', released in 2018, the former United midfielder wrote "the Glazers have been great owners" and that the club "have progressed under the Glazers on and off the field".

Asked if they can still be a success under them, Carrick said: "Yeah, I think we've had a good couple of weeks and we're moving in the right direction. We want to keep building on that.

"I think that's part of the focus here. It's never get satisfied with what we've just done and keep moving forward.

"And then off the pitch, whatever goes on in and around the club, is not really for us as a playing group to worry about and let that affect performances.

"We feel the utmost support and that's where we want to keep moving towards."

Victory against Fulham would see Carrick match predecessor Amorim's best Premier League run of three successive wins.

The head coach believes it would be "bang out of order" for United to assume they would win against a side he expects to provide a "big challenge".

Carrick said: "It's unpredictable, things can happen within a game, but the reaction from the last game, coming back into the training and the focus, if anything it's gone up even more.

"The intensity in the training is a very, very good level, so that's all I can ask."