Liverpool players rally around Konaté after father's death

LIVERPOOL -- Arne Slot has hailed the professionalism of defender Ibrahima Konaté after he scored for Liverpool on his return to the team following the death of his father.

Konaté netted the Reds' fourth goal in their 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday, having only returned from compassionate leave earlier this week.

"He had a very difficult two weeks and probably still has a difficult time," Slot said. "We spoke at the end of last week when he said he was planning to be back for the end of this week and it would have meant he could not play this game, but when he saw the problems we had defensively, he called me early this week and said: 'I want to be back to help the team against Newcastle.'

"He came back on Wednesday and trained twice with us. Today, not only he scored a goal but he played a great game and the fans were really appreciative throughout the whole game, but definitely at the end when he scored, and his teammates were just as appreciative when he came into the dressing room after the final whistle.

"He and Florian [Wirtz] had an interview after the game, so we are all waiting for the last two to come in and then when he came in, everyone was cheering for the both of them, but definitely for Ibou.

"It is very nice for him to score a goal when he has had such a difficult time, and I think this team has shown we are always there for each other in difficult circumstances -- that's what they were for him in the last few days. That's why they were so happy that he managed to score, what was told to me, is the first [league] goal at Anfield since he was here."

Slot was also full of praise for striker Hugo Ekitike, who scored twice in the first half after Anthony Gordon had initially given Newcastle the lead.

"From the start, everyone can see how special he is and fast he is, we have seen this the second goal he scored," the Liverpool boss said. "He took a one-versus-one and went on the outside, this is very difficult to beat someone around the outside, usually players go inside and take a shot. I would love to mention the fact that he has not improved that much on the ball because he was special from the start, his biggest improvement is his work-rate off the ball."