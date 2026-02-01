Barcelona's Lamine Yamal can 'reach another level' - Hansi Flick

Luis Garcia says Barcelona should've won their match with Elche by a much larger margin than 3-1. (1:12)

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says Lamine Yamal can still go to another level after the teenager tormented Elche in Saturday's 3-1 LaLiga victory.

Yamal, 18, scored for the fourth time in five games as Barça extended their lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of Real Madrid's match against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Yamal, who now has nine league goals this season -- matching his total from last year already -- also created eight chances, including one which led to Marcus Rashford netting Barça's third goal.

"It's important for the team and for the club," Flick said in a news conference when asked to sum up Yamal's display at the Estadio Martínez Valero. "For everyone, it's good when he plays on the top level. He's young enough to improve, to have potential, to reach another level. I think it happens."

Barça took the lead in the sixth minute when Yamal rounded goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, on loan at Elche from the Catalan side, but Álvaro Rodríguez drew the home team level after half an hour.

Ferran Torres' 12th LaLiga goal of the campaign restored Barça's lead before the break and Rashford rounded off the win in the 72nd minute, taking his tally to 10 in all competitions since signing from Manchester United last summer.

However, it was remarkable it took the league leaders so long to kill the game off on a night when they accumulated an expected goals (xG) of 6.52, blitzing the previous highest xG of the Flick era, 5.09 against Mallorca in 2024.

Torres was the guiltiest of missing chances, racking up an xG of 3.0 on his own and twice hitting the crossbar, but Fermín López and Rashford also wasted openings, with Olmo also denied by the woodwork.