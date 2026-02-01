Man United vs Fulham LIVE: Latest Updates, Score, Commentary, News from crunch Premier League clash

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United host Fulham in what could be a crucial clash in the top 4 race as Michael Carrick looks to make it three wins in three in his return to the dugout at Old Trafford, and you can follow it all live right here with ESPN (live blog will appear right after the short preview below).

After beating Manchester City and Arsenal in thrilling fashion, Carrick's Man United will train their sights on high-flying Fulham, who are themselves on their best run of form under Marco Silva (and indeed, over the past 8 games, their best form in the Prem era). Where United were the underdogs against the league's two best teams, they will be expected to be on the front foot from the off, at home, against Fulham. Under Ruben Amorim, breaking down low blocks and dominating games where they had the majority of possession used to be a real challenge, and that provides a whole different tactical conundrum for the impressive Carrick to solve. If he can, few will begrudge him dreams of a longer run as head coach.

Silva, meanwhile, has Fulham playing with the discipline that is required for a more traditionally mid-table club to challenge the established giants and make a run for the Champions League spots. With a solid defense, backed by doses of flair up front (none more than Harry Wilson this season), expect them to pose a tough challenge to the home side today.

With the AFCON returnees settling back well and immediately improving both sides, they will be keen to put their best foot forward after a Saturday where Liverpool and Chelsea showed that they meant business in the race for a top 4 spot. Ahead of kickoff, the two sides are sixth and seventh respectively (with a game in hand over Liverpool and Chelsea, of course).