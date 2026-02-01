Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool eye Jacquet move

Julien Laurens reacts to Liverpool's 4-1 win over Newcastle with goals for Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. (1:09)

Liverpool could battle Chelsea in the race to land Rennes center back Jérémy Jacquet, while Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick wants forward Marcus Rashford to rejoin the club, after his loan at Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Rennes center back Jérémy Jacquet has caught the eye of Liverpool. Getty

- Liverpool are set to battle Chelsea in the race to land Rennes center back Jérémy Jacquet, according TalkSPORT. Chelsea had already agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old defender earlier this month ahead of a move that could cost around €60 million at the end of the season, but Liverpool are now accelerating their plans after missing out on Marc Guéhi to Manchester City. Rennes are adamant that Jacquet won't leave the club in January, so it's down to the two English clubs to see who can thrash out a deal. But the Blues could miss out as Mamadou Sarr is set to return to the club and terminate his loan at Strasbourg, while Aaron Anselmino will head to the French side on loan instead.

- Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick wants forward Marcus Rashford to rejoin the club, after his loan at Barcelona, if he's given the manager's job on a permanent basis. The Telegraph says that United will bring Rashford, 28, back into the fold, even though Barcelona are ready to offer the €30 million option which would trigger negotiations over a permanent move to Camp Nou.

- Atletico Madrid are hoping to beat Fenerbahce to the signing of Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman after having matched the Turkish club's bid of €35 million, plus €5 million in add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano. Atleti look to have stolen a march on Fenerbahce, who are yet to agree terms or bank guarantees. The switch could have a ripple effect, as Lookman's arrival could see Argentina striker Julián Álvarez move to Arsenal or Barcelona in the summer.

- Ivan Toney has turned down a move to Juventus, as wants to keep scoring goals in the Saudi Pro League to keep his World Cup dream alive, according to The Mirror. Juve boss Luciano Spalletti is keen to bring in a striker ahead of the transfer deadline in an effort to maintain his side's run of eight wins in 11 games, and has turned to Toney following Tottenham's refusal to end their loan of Randal Kolo Muani from PSG. However, 29-year-old Toney wants to stay where he feels is the best place to aid his chances of making Thomas Tuchel's England squad this summer.

- AC Milan and Crystal Palace have a deal in place over the transfer of striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, but the move is being held up by the Eagles' search for a replacement, according to The Times. Mateta, 28, is currently awaiting permission from the club to be able to fly to Milan. However, Palace are yet to rubber stamp the deal as they continue to look for reinforcements, which include Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

- Former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has terminated his contract with Liga MX side Club América and is now a free agent.

- Joshua Zirkzee has long been linked with a move back to Serie A, but the Dutchman wants to stay and fight for his place under Carrick. (Sun)

- Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United have both been offered the chance to sign Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Al Nassr, though he is currently on loan at Fenerbahce. (TEAMtalk)

- Real Madrid are considering Aston Villa manager Unai Emery as the next incumbent at the Bernabeu, despite the Spaniard signing a new contract at Villa Park until 2029. (Sun)

- Fulham have seen a £20 million bid to sign Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock rejected. (TalkSPORT)

- Wolves have agreed a deal in principle to sign former Man United midfielder Angel Gomes from Marseille on loan. The Premier League side will part with €1 million, and can make the move permanent for €7 million. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Stuttgart continue to try and find a way to land goalkeeper Alexander Nubel from Bayern Munich, but the stumbling block is Bayern's valuation of €30 million. Premier League clubs are also interested. (Ekrem Konur)

- Juventus have reached an agreement to sign 29-year-old winger Jeremie Boga in a deal that sees the Frenchman return to Italy for the first time since leaving Atalanta in 2023. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea plan to send defender Aaron Anselmino on loan to sister club Strasbourg after recalling him from his temporary switch to Borussia Dortmund. (Sun)

- Leicester City and Birmingham City are two of six Championship clubs interested in making a move for Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles, 32. (Sky Sports)

- Chelsea are contemplating moves from Auxerre and Real Mallorca for defender David Datro Fofana. The two clubs are keen on a loan move with a permanent option. (L'Equipe)

- Everton and Sunderland are both making moves to land 19-year-old winger Tyrique George on loan from Chelsea. (Sky Sports)

- Napoli have expressed interest in Cagliari 26-year-old right back Gabriele Zappa. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bologna 35-year-old forward Ciro Immobile is contemplating a move to Paris FC, with the details of the move now awaiting to be finalized. (L'Equipe)