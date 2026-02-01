Liverpool move for Sunderland loanee Lutsharel Geertruida - sources

Julien Laurens reacts to Liverpool's 4-1 win over Newcastle with goals for Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. (1:09)

Liverpool are interested in signing Netherlands international Lutsharel Geertruida on loan from RB Leipzig, sources have told ESPN.

Geertruida is currently on a season-long loan at Premier League side Sunderland, however talks are now ongoing to determine if that deal could be terminated to allow for a switch to Anfield.

Sources told ESPN that the 25-year-old is one of the names under discussion as Liverpool seek to bolster their defense before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Liverpool have suffered a host of defensive injuries this term, with Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni out for the season, while Joe Gomez and Jeremie Frimpong are also sidelined.

Primarily a right back, Geertruida can also play as a center back or in midfield, and his versatility would be a huge asset for Liverpool as they bid to secure a top-four finish this term.

Geertruida played under Liverpool head coach Arne Slot for three seasons at Feyenoord, and was his captain, before joining Leipzig in 2024.