Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai: Contract extension 'not in my hands'

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has admitted he would love to extend his stay at the club but said the decision is "not in [his] hands".

Szoboszlai's current contract expires in 2028, but Liverpool opened talks over a potential new deal for the 25-year-old earlier this season. Sources told ESPN Liverpool view Szoboszlai as a potential future captain and are eager to reward his impressive form this term.

Asked whether there has been any progress in negotiations, Szoboszlai said: "Nothing yet, to be honest. Nothing, from now on ... it is not in my hands. It works this way. There is no progression but if the right offer comes then let's see.

"Let's see what happens, hopefully everyone will be happy at the end. Of course [I want to stay]. I like the city, I like the club, I like playing with these guys, I love Anfield, I love the fans, let's see what the future holds.

"It is not on me. I would love to [stay]. We will see."

Szoboszlai -- who joined the club from RB Leipzig in 2023 -- has been one of Liverpool's standout performers this season, with eight goals and seven assists in all competitions.

The Hungary international was asked to fill in at right-back in Liverpool's 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday due to injuries to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, however he insisted he is not a long-term solution to the club's defensive troubles.

"Not long-term, not even medium-term to be honest in my head," he said. "As I've said before, I'm a midfielder and hopefully our right-back is going to come back from injury, and I can get back in the middle. But if the team needs me, or the coach needs me there, I will play and try to give my best but now Wata [Endo] is ready to play, also Curtis [Jones] is ready to play there, so we have quite a few options now."

Szoboszlai added: "I am the type of guy who it is never enough for me, I can always be better and better, so there is no limit up there. I would like to get as many goals as I can, as many assists and win as many trophies as possible. That's my plan. That's how I grew up and that's how I want to keep going."