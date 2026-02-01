Ian Holloway slams 'disgusting' football boss 'cowards' in extraordinary rant

Open Extended Reactions

Ian Holloway criticised football bosses who banned captain Ollie Clarke again on the eve of Swindon's 3-1 win over Barrow, with his extraordinary rant seeing him label them "disgusting" and "cowards."

Aaron Drinan's second-half brace got stuttering Swindon back to winning ways after losing three league games on the trot.

But Holloway was furious his side have been fined £1,000 ($1.4k) by the FA for playing Clarke in the Vertu Trophy win at Luton after it was believed his previous seven-game ban did not apply for that competition.

Holloway said: "We had a terrible blow yesterday where I was told at five o'clock that my captain can't play after we prepared with him in the team.

"I've rung the League Managers Association to complain. I think that's unprofessional.

"They want to fine me? Good! They want to ban me? Good! Do it! Have a look at yourselves. Every single goddamn one of you. It's absolutely disgusting."

Ian Holloway slammed football bosses after Swindon's 3-1 win over Barrow. Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

And on Monday the EFL could throw Swindon out of the Vertu Trophy over the Clarke blunder and for fielding Drinan who was not on the teamsheet. Town argue officials should have clarified selections before kick-off.

Holloway added: "And if Luton go through, good luck to you. We beat you, fair and poxy square. I'm not having our club secretary dragged through the coals, left, right and centre.

"You have a look at yourselves first. I know how wrong you are, you cowards."

Barrow went ahead after just 10 minutes when new signing Danny Rose gobbled up a rebound from virtually on the goal-line after Charlie Raglan hit a post from a corner.

But Ollie Palmer restored parity 10 minutes later with a confident side-foot volley at the back post straight from Will Wright's corner.

Drinan drove down the left flank and curled expertly into the far corner from a tight angle to put Swindon ahead in the 77th minute.

And 10 minutes later the division's top scorer jabbed home after Wyll Stanway could not hold Fletcher Holman's shot.

Barrow manager Paul Gallagher said: "I am very disappointed to the point of embarrassment.

"I thought the first 45 minutes we were good. We competed and got a good goal from a set play that we worked on.

"But second half it's not us, it's not Barrow and I don't want to see it again. I've had some strong words in the changing room because sometimes it needs saying.

"You throw away that lack of fighting, the desire to track runs, to tackle, to do the basics of football, to get a point or get three points in any game, and you'll fall short.

"And our supporters come here to support us a long way. And I feel embarrassed because I don't want to see that.

"You can't lose duels, you can't not track runners. They're the basics of football."