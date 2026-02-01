Mohamed Salah breaks two records in Liverpool win, overtakes Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry

Julien Laurens reacts to Liverpool's 4-1 win over Newcastle with goals for Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. (1:09)

Mohamed Salah broke two more Premier League records in Liverpool's 4-1 dismantling of Newcastle United on Saturday.

While Salah didn't get on the scoresheet himself at Anfield, his assist for Liverpool's opener -- the first of Hugo Ekitike's double -- made him the first Premier League player to record double figures for both goals and assists against a single opponent.

The Egypt international has 10 goals and 10 assists against Newcastle for Liverpool, which happens to be England's top flight's third-highest scoring fixture (198 goals) behind Liverpool vs Tottenham (209) and Arsenal vs Liverpool (199).

With the assist, Salah also broke the record for the most goal contributions at a single venue.

Salah has notched 107 goals and 45 assists for Liverpool at Anfield, taking his goal contributions to 152 and overtaking Manchester United and Arsenal legends Wayne Rooney and Thierry Henry.

Rooney and Henry each totaled 151 goal contributions at Old Trafford and Highbury respectively before their retirements.

Speaking on TNT Sport after the game, former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder praised Salah's influence after coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I think he gives Liverpool balance," McManaman said. "Whether he has a good game or a bad game is a talking point, but when he was at AFCON, Liverpool really missed him, they were very lopsided.

"He wants to play on the right, so when he plays and when he scores and when he stars in the game, Liverpool are a much, much better side when he's in it than when he's not.

"So I think relationships are fine and I think hopefully we'll see the best out of him now for the rest of the season."

