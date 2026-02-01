Jude Bellingham goes off injured in Real Madrid's clash with Rayo Vallecano

Open Extended Reactions

Jude Bellingham was substituted early in Real Madrid's LaLiga game with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday with a hamstring strain in his left leg, sources have told ESPN.

The midfielder went down clutching his thigh after chasing a ball down the right wing at the Santiago Bernabéu.

After receiving treatment on the field and being consoled by teammates, he limped off the pitch, looking visibly upset, as he was replaced by substitute Brahim Díaz in the 10th minute.

Bellingham will now undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury, sources said.

Bellingham was one of the players -- alongside Vinícius Júnior -- whistled by some fans inside the stadium before kick off, after Madrid's 4-2 Champions League defeat at Benfica in midweek.

The England international has had an injury hit season, missing the early part of the campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery last summer.