Liam Rosenior: Chelsea know how to play in 'big games' ahead of Arsenal tie

Liam Rosenior believes his Chelsea players can "perform in big games" after winning two major trophies last season.

Chelsea, under then-manager Enzo Maresca, were crowned UEFA Conference League winners before winning the revamped FIFA Club World Cup in the United States last summer.

And heading into a crunch Carabao Cup semifinal second leg 3-2 behind against league leaders Arsenal, Rosenior has said his players' big game experience will come to the fore.

"Yeah, I think my players, I look at Enzo Fernández [who] has won a World Cup as well as the group winning two trophies last year, can play in big games," Rosenior told reporters ahead of his first opportunity to lead Chelsea into a major final.

Liam Rosenior's Chelsea secured an extraordinary comeback win against West Ham on Saturday evening. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

"They can perform in big games and it's definitely a big game on Tuesday.

"I won't speak about what Arsenal or Mikel Arteta have or haven't done. That's not my concern. My concern is resting.

"It's another three game week, we need to recover. It's going to be a really physical game on Tuesday and [focus on] preparing the team as best I can for that game."

When asked if he felt reaching a League Cup final and getting past Mikel Arteta's Arsenal would go some way to proving that he is the right man for the Chelsea job, Rosenior said a victory would be great for the club, not himself.

"I'll be really honest. All this proof of me being right for the job or not, I don't really care. I'm here to do the job," he said.

"If we get to the final, it's great for Chelsea Football Club that we're in the final. It's not about me.

"I will prove in time whether I'm worthy, whether I'm not, but it's not at the forefront of my mind."

18-year-old winger Estêvão missed Chelsea's comeback win against West Ham at the weekend, flying back to his native Brazil for personal reasons, and speaking ahead of the Arsenal game Rosenior couldn't put a timeframe on his return.

"I don't know yet [if he will be involved against Arsenal]," Rosenior said.

"With Este, he's a young kid who's come and been magnificent. He's gone through a really difficult time for personal reasons and he's on compassionate leave. I won't put any pressure on him.

"It has to be right for him and he has to feel like he's in the right place to perform for this team."