Tottenham vs Man City LIVE: Latest updates as Pep Guardiola's visitors look to cut league deficit

Tottenham Hotspur welcome champions Manchester City in what could be a massive game in the Premier League title race, and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Pep Guardiola's side know they'll have to win to cut their deficit to Arsenal back to four points, while Spurs will be desperate to carry over some momentum from midweek and win their first league fixture of 2026.

Noni Madueke admitted Arsenal would be watching on keenly after thrashing Leeds on Saturday, so can their north London rivals do them a favour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Follow it all the updates with ESPN below.