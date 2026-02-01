Michael Carrick matches Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Man United start

Open Extended Reactions

Michael Carrick has become just the third Manchester United manager to win all three of his first Premier League games of a managerial spell following a last-gasp win over Fulham.

Fulham pegged United back to 2-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday before Benjamin Sesko scored a winner in stoppage time, sending the home fans into pandemonium.

It means Carrick, technically in his second stint in interim charge, has a 100% record having previously beaten title challengers Manchester City and Arsenal.

Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are the only other United managers to have won their first three games in the Premier League.

Michael Carrick has won all three Premier League games since returning as Manchester United interim boss. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

Carrick's predecessor Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, only managed to win three games in a row once during his 13 months in charge, doing so against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton last October.

United have gone fourth in the table and are unbeaten in seven league games, the longest streak in the PL.

