Crystal Palace agree £48m Jørgen Strand Larsen deal - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal worth £48 million ($66m) for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jørgen Strand Larsen, sources have told ESPN.

The move is worth an initial £43m with £5m in add ons, and should be completed before the end of transfer deadline day on Monday.

Strand Larsen is likely a replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta, with AC Milan the frontrunners to sign the France international.

Sources said Mateta would rather join the Serie A giants than Nottingham Forest, who have also been credited with an interest in this window.

Jørgen Strand Larsen could move to Crystal Palace before the end of the window. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Oliver Glasner has been outspoken about Palace's transfer activity in this window, having lost captain Marc Guéhi to Manchester City.

That came after Arsenal swooped for star midfielder Eberechi Eze in the summer.

Information from ESPN's James Olley was used in this report.