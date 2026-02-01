Transfer deadline day: The best Premier League signings at end of January window

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has played down any transfer speculation regarding Enzo Fernández. (1:04)

The January transfer window will shut in England on Feb. 2.

With several moves expected, it's worth looking back to see which deadline day deals have gone on to have success. Do players moving club mid-season, especially on the last day of the window, go on to have a positive impact?

Here's a look at 10 of the most successful players over the years who joined Premier League clubs during the January window.

Luis Suarez: Ajax to Liverpool in 2011

Luis Suárez won the PFA Player of the Year award in 2014. Photo by Stephen Pond - PA Images via Getty Images.

Both in terms of on-pitch value and storylines away from his goal-scoring record, it's hard to look beyond Suarez's arrival in the Premier League among the most memorable deadline day deals.

It was a hectic end to the 2011 January window for Liverpool. Just hours after Suarez joined in a then-club record deal, Andy Carroll came in the door from Newcastle for £35 million ($48m). All this after the Merseyside outfit let Fernando Torres leave for Chelsea.

On the pitch, Suarez had the biggest impact of the three high-profile strikers to move that January, scoring 82 goals across the next four years for Liverpool.

In 2013, Suarez was the subject of an infamous bid from Arsenal who incorrectly believed they had triggered a release clause in his contract with a reported offer of £40m + £1.

Earlier that same year, Suarez was banned when caught biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic during a Premier League game.

In 2014, Suarez became just the seventh player to score 30 Premier League goals in one season. He was also named PFA Player of the Year, the first non-European to win the award.

That summer, the Uruguayan striker left Anfield for Barcelona.

Liverpool appearances: 133

Goals: 82

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal in 2018

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was an FA Cup winner in 2020. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

The final Arsenal transfer made by Arsene Wenger, Aubameyang arrived at the Emirates for what was a club record fee at the time.

Four years later, the Gabon international left Arsenal after a difficult relationship with Mikel Arteta, but not before having a lasting impact and winning silverware with the Gunners.

In his first six months with the club, he scored 10 goals in just 14 matches, including the final strike of the Wenger era as Arsenal beat Huddersfield Town. In his first full season at the club, Aubameyang shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané with 22 goals.

Aubameyang was a key figure as Arsenal lifted the FA Cup in 2020 -- the first and to date only piece of silverware won in the Arteta era, while he also played a role in the club's run to the final of the Europa League in 2019.

Arsenal appearances: 163

Goals: 92

Jermaine Defoe: West Ham to Tottenham in 2004

Jermaine Defoe joined Tottenham in a deadline day move back in 2004. Photo by Neil Tingle/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Image.

Six months after West Ham were relegated from the Premier League, Defoe moved to Spurs at the end of the January window with Bobby Zamora heading in the opposite direction.

Defoe went on to become Tottenham's seventh-highest scorer with 143 goals across two stints in north London.

The English striker won a trophy with Spurs as he was part of the squad which secured the League Cup in 2008.

Tottenham appearances: 362

Goals: 143

John Stones: Barnsley to Everton in 2013

John Stones was the second most expensive defender ever when sold by Everton. Photo by Mark Leech/Getty Images

Perhaps Stones' inclusion for his move to Everton is overly influenced by the success he went on to have with Manchester City, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

However, as a pure piece of business, Everton deserve recognition here. Three years after signing the centre-back for £3m, they let him leave for City for £47.5m, representing a huge profit on their initial investment.

It's not like Stones didn't have success at Everton either, his form at Goodison Park leading him to become one of England's brightest talents.

Everton appearances: 95

Javier Mascherano: West Ham to Liverpool in 2007

Javier Mascherano helped guide Liverpool to the 2007 final. Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images,

This is a complicated one. Just six months after joining West Ham alongside Carlos Tevez, Mascherano joined Liverpool in a deal which required FIFA clearance.

The reason? FIFA rules stated that players could not play for more than two clubs between July 1 and June 30 the following year. Mascherano had already appeared for Corinthians and West Ham in that window.

FIFA approved the deal on Jan. 31, 2007, albeit the Premier League did not announce if it approved the deal until Feb. 20 -- 20 days after the deadline -- as they took time to familiarise themselves with the FIFA verdict.

In Feb. 2008, Liverpool eventually paid Media Sports Investment, the third-party organisation which held the rights to Mascherano, £18.6m to sign the Argentinian in a permanent move.

While on Merseyside, Mascherano helped guide the club to a Champions League final in 2007. He played 139 times for Liverpool before joining Barcelona in 2010.

Liverpool appearances: 139

Dele Alli: MK Dons to Tottenham in 2015

Dele Alli scored 67 goals in a Spurs shirt. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

A transfer which benefited both clubs involved. Dele Alli was signed by Tottenham in January, only to be loaned straight back to MK Dons.

He helped his soon-to-be former club earn promotion to the Championship while he also won Young Player of the Year at the Football League honours.

The England international spent seven years at Spurs, making 269 appearances and scoring 67 goals.

Jarrod Bowen: Hull City to West Ham in 2020

Jarrod Bowen scored the winner for West Ham in the 2023 Conference League final. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images.

When Jarrod Bowen scored the winner for West Ham in the 2023 Conference League final, ending the Hammers' 43-year wait for a trophy, he all but paid off the value of his move from Hull with one strike.

Currently the club captain at West Ham, Bowen has scored 82 goals in 264 games for the London side.

In the 2023/24 season, his figure of 16 Premier League goals matched the club record tally for a single campaign, drawing him level with Paolo Di Canio.

Moisés Caicedo: Independiente del Valle to Brighton in 2021

Moisés Caicedo was a success at Brighton before being sold to Chelsea. Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images.

Another move which, in terms of its merits on this list, probably comes from resell resale rather than success at the club which signed the player on deadline day.

Moisés Caicedo was clearly impressive in his three seasons at Brighton, sparking interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Eventually, he left the south coast for Stamford Bridge in a move which was reported to be worth as much as £115m -- a huge return on investment for Brighton.

Andrey Arshavin: Zenit St Petersburg to Arsenal in 2009

Andrey Arshavin memorably scored four goals in one game at Anfield. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

Andrey Arshavin did not win any trophies at Arsenal and, ultimately, his time in north London can probably be categorised as a disappointment given the heights reached early doors.

Firstly, Arshavin's deadline day move was one of the more dramatic sagas in January transfer window history. Staying in a hotel close to the Arsenal training ground, Arshavin initially looked to be heading home to Zenit with no deal on the line, but eventually Zenit St Petersburg accepted a bid late on deadline day.

The deal wasn't confirmed until 24 hours after the deadline passed, a snowstorm and a compensation payment from Arshavin himself to Zenit holding things up.

When he did eventually make the move, Arshavin had a memorable first few years with a number of highlight moments, no more so than his four goals in one match against Liverpool in April 2009.

In his first full season at the Emirates, Arshavin scored 12 goals. His tally the next year was 10 but, the following season, he found the net only twice. The 2012/13 season, his last in north London, saw Arshavin score just once.

He ultimately rejoined Zenit before retiring in 2018.

Mikel Arteta: Real Sociedad to Everton in 2005

Mikel Arteta was twice voted Everton Supporters' Player of the Year. Photo by Clint Hughes/Getty Images.

The current manager of the Premier League leaders was first introduced to English football when David Moyes brought Mikel Arteta to Everton in a January loan move.

The deal was made permanent for £2m the next summer.

In eight seasons on Merseyside, Arteta made 209 appearances and scored 35 goals for Everton. In his first full campaign at Goodison Park, he was voted supporters' player of the year, retaining the award for a second consecutive season.

That same year, 2006-07, he was voted Premier League midfielder of the year by viewers of Sky Sports. In 2011, in another deadline day move - this time during the summer -- Arteta joined Arsenal in a deal reported to be worth £10m.