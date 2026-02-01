Carrick hails 'big talent' Sesko after Manchester United winner

Michael Carrick reacts to Manchester United's 3-2 victory vs. Fulham in the Premier League courtesy of Benjamin Sesko's 94th minute winner. (1:59)

Michael Carrick called Benjamin Sesko a "big talent" after the Manchester United forward climbed off the substitutes' bench Sunday to score a stoppage-time winner in the 3-2 Old Trafford victory against Fulham.

Sesko, 22, is yet to start a game under Carrick following the former United midfielder's appointment as head coach last month and had registered just nine minutes as a substitute during his first two games in charge.

Michael Carrick congratulates Benjamin Sesko after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Fulham. Getty Images

But the Slovenia international sealed victory for United and netted his sixth goal in 21 appearances since his summer transfer from RB Leipzig by scoring in the 94th minute after being teed up by Bruno Fernandes.

"It was a huge moment," Carrick said. "We are so, so pleased ,everyone in the dressing room. The reception he got when came back in the changing room told us everything.

"He has been bright in training, he has looked dangerous. Ben is a big talent, he has so many positive things.

"And today was a huge goal. To score a winner in front of the Stretford End is what you dream of. He really deserved it."

United had been coasting to a 2-0 win before Fulham scored twice after the 85th minute to level the scores, but Carrick said that he didn't lose faith in United's ability to bounce back and find a winner.

"I was pretty calm all the way through," he said. "I was disappointed with the second goal, but I knew there was eight minutes to go and still positive we would find a moment.

"It is hard to hold your emotions together when a goal like that goes in, but I did feel we would have a moment.

"The excitement is part of this club, but it is not always the easiest way. We would like to win games more easily."

Fulham coach Marco Silva said his team's downfall was sparked by a "horrendous" decision by referee John Brooks and the VAR officials.

Brooks appeared to have awarded a penalty for a foul by Jorge Cuenca on Matheus Cunha, but replays showed that the Fulham defender won the ball cleanly.

But after a lengthy review, the penalty was overturned and a free kick awarded to United for a shirt pull by Cuenca on Cunha. United scored directly from the set-piece when Casemiro headed in Fernandes's free kick.

"The story of the game started with a horrendous terrible decision from John Brooks with the penalty he gave,' Silva said. "Horrendous decision from that moment, big, big mistake.

"It was the first time we saw all the Premier League fans and us coaches and players. We have to take all this frustration to win the next one.

"The penalty was given by the tackle. After, because the decision was so bad, they found a different foul.

"The reason the free kick was there? My God! It was a bad, bad, bad decision."