Chelsea's Bompastor won't give up after Manchester City loss

Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor has said she is "really confident" she will still be in charge of the club for next weekend's clash with Tottenham Hotspur, despite Sunday's humbling 5-1 defeat to Manchester City.

A hat trick from Brazil winger Kerolin helped City sink Chelsea at the Etihad to move the hosts 11 points clear at the top of the Women's Super League.

Chelsea are now 12 points adrift of the league leaders and have lost back-to-back league games for the first time since July of 2015, with Bompastor losing consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time in her managerial career (181 games).

Asked how confident she is about her long-term future at Chelsea, Bompastor said: "Really confident. I'm really honest. In the club, if people think I'm not the right person to stay in this job, then I'll be happy to go if they think that's the right thing. But I will never give up.

"In football, I know sometimes it happens and you can be in this situation. I will always fight, but the institution at Chelsea is a lot more important than myself."

Reflecting on whether she has ever faced such a difficult period in her career, the Chelsea boss added: "No, never. Before, I had the chance in my career to always be pretty much successful.

"So that's probably the first time I'm facing this situation. But yeah, it's life, you know? And it's football. So I'll fight.

"I'll stay the same as I was before when I was winning. I was humble and not getting too high. In this situation, I'm not going to be too low.

"I'll try my best to help the team because that's my job, to help my players because they need help. So yeah, we'll do our job and then we'll see what happens."