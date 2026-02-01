Inter Milan match halted after flare hits Cremonese keeper

Open Extended Reactions

CREMONA, Italy -- Inter Milan's match at Cremonese had to be halted Sunday for a few minutes after home goalkeeper Emil Audero was struck by a flare.

The incident happened at the start of the second half. Play was in the middle of the field when a flare was thrown from the away fans sector into the penalty area, striking Audero.

The game was immediately stopped and Audero rolled away in apparent pain and shock as the medical staff raced onto the field and his teammates ran to Cremonese's stricken goalkeeper.

Cremonese keeper Emil Audero falls to the ground after being hit by a flare from the stands in their match against Inter. Getty Images

Audero was able to get up and continue, but had a cut on his right leg and appeared to be telling the medical staff that he couldn't hear from his right ear.

Inter players and coach Cristian Chivu pleaded with the fans to behave.

Audero, who spent the 2023-24 season at Inter, turned and shook his head at the fans shortly before play resumed, three minutes after the incident.

Serie A leader Inter won the game 2-0 to finish the weekend eight points clear in first.