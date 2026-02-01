Allan Saint-Maximin: Ex-Newcastle star leaves Club America after alleging racist abuse of his children

Allan Saint-Maximin is looking for a new club after leaving Club America. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has left Mexican side Club America by mutual consent after claiming that his children were the victims of racist abuse.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old Frenchman posted on social media about his family being targeted.

Saint-Maximin, who has also played for Al-Ahli and Fenerbahce since leaving St James' Park in 2023, wrote on Instagram: "The problem is not the colour of your skin, it's the colour of your thoughts.

"I'm being attacked, not a problem -- I grew up, I learned to fight against attacks ... but there's one thing I will never tolerate is my kids being picked on.

"Protecting my children is my priority and I will fight to make sure they are respected and loved, regardless of their background or colour of their skin. Hate and discrimination has no place in our society.

"So to those who dared to mess with my kids, I'm telling you: you made a mistake. I will always fight to protect mine, and there is no person or threat that will scare me."

Neither the player or Club America went onto specifics about the incident.

Club America issued a statement afterwards, saying: "We reiterate our strong condemnation of any act of discrimination and/or violence that violates human dignity, both on and off the pitch.

"We express our absolute solidarity with Allan Saint-Maximin and his family, who have the support of everyone who is part of this institution."

Coach Andre Jardine added on Saturday: "Regarding Maximin, he's a fantastic player, he has the ability to play in any league in the world. We wish him all the best."

Information from PA and Associated Press was used in this report.