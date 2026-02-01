Chelsea recall Mamadou Sarr, send Aaron Anselmino to Strasbourg

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have recalled Mamadou Sarr from his loan at sister club Strasbourg and sent Aaron Anselmino to the French club in a swap deal, it has been confirmed.

Sarr captained Strasbourg and played the whole game in a 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in his last Ligue 1 game ahead of the move.

In a move which has already infuriated Strasbourg fans, the Senegalese international, 20, under contract until 2033 with Chelsea, will finish the season in the Premier League.

The move comes at the request of Liam Rosenior who worked with him at Strasbourg before taking the Chelsea job. Sarr will travel to London on Monday to start this new chapter of his career.

To compensate the departure of Sarr, a key player for Strasbourg, Chelsea will loan Argentine centre-back Anselmino, 20, to the French club until the end of the season after terminating his loan at Borussia Dortmund last week.

Chelsea have searched a centre-back and had two offers rejected by two other French clubs: one of €50 million to Rennes for Jérémy Jacquet and one for €30 million to Nantes for Tylel Tati.

Originally, the plan was for Sarr to join the Chelsea first team at the end of the season.

However, the club chose to make the swap in the January window instead.