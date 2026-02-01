Sources: Chelsea recall Sarr, send Anselmino to Strasbourg

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea will recall Mamadou Sarr from his loan at sister club Strasbourg and sent Aaron Anselmino to France in a swap deal before the end of the transfer window on Monday, sources have told ESPN.

Sarr will captain Strasbourg tonight against PSG for his last Ligue 1 game.

In a move which has already infuriated Strasbourg fans, the Senegalese international, 20, under contract until 2033 with the Blues, will finish the season in the Premier League.

The move comes at the request of Liam Rosenior who worked with him at Strasbourg before taking the Chelsea job. Sarr will travel to London on Monday to start this new chapter of his career.

To compensate the departure of Sarr, a key player for Strasbourg, Chelsea will loan Argentine centre-back Anselmino, 20, to the French club until the end of the season after terminating his loan at Borussia Dortmund last week.

Chelsea have searched a centre-back and had two offers rejected by two other French clubs: one of €50 million to Rennes for Jérémy Jacquet and one for €30 million to Nantes for Tylel Tati.

Originally, the plan was for Sarr to join the Chelsea first team at the end of the season. But in the end, they decided to pick the easy option and make the swap now.