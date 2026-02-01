Unai Emery: 'Not fair' VAR call denied Tammy Abraham equaliser vs. Brentford

Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says his side were unfairly denied a goal by VAR as their Premier League title hopes suffered a major blow in a 1-0 home defeat to 10-man Brentford.

Tammy Abraham's second-half strike was chalked off after VAR Paul Tierney ruled the ball had gone out of play 19 seconds earlier, when Villa had it near their own corner flag.

The official made the decision, which the Premier League said was "factual", after a check which took over three minutes, with Brentford going on to see out the victory despite playing for over 45 minutes with 10 men.

Dango Ouattara scored the decisive goal in first-half stoppage time, just minutes after Kevin Schade had been sent off for kicking out at Matty Cash.

"I think it is not fair," Emery said. "If the assistant is watching it... there are a lot of actions and small circumstances which can change one goal.

"Of course, I accept it. But for me it is not fair.

"The referees are so, so demanding in trying to correct everything they are doing, or where they can improve.

"For me it is not fair. My explanation is it is one action after a long time. If the assistant referee did not see it, we must continue playing.

"For VAR, it is difficult to analyse, and so tight as well. I think the problem is the VAR should not be asking in this situation. I accept it but it is not fair.

"I can't say anything more about it. It is football and of course Brentford played fantastic with one player less than us.

"We are frustrated, disappointed, as well with the referee and VAR for his decision. But maybe sometimes we can win matches like that."

It was quite the win for Brentford, who played over 45 minutes with 10 men after Schade's ill-advised kick on Cash.

But Keith Andrews' side immediately took the lead as Ouattara scored on the break and then they held firm in the second half amid a Villa onslaught.

Andrews, whose side are in seventh place and enjoying an impressive campaign, said: "To say the performance was pleasing would be an understatement. It's just immense pride and what the players produced today, and the group as a whole produced.

"I thought it was a defensive masterclass in the second half. We asked a lot of our midfield three. We felt there were a couple of gaps opening up... defensively the desire to stop the ball going in the back of net was immense."

On the VAR decision, he added: "I couldn't see it live. The goal goes in and they checked it. It took about four minutes.

"If they come to the right decision, especially if it goes our way, then I am in favour of it. I can understand the frustrations of fans.

"It looked out. I haven't seen conclusive proof."