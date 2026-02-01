Thomas Frank to Tottenham fans: Let's create magic together

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank has said Tottenham "can create something magic together" if supporters continue to unite behind his team after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Spurs fought back from two goals down in a spirited second-half display as Dominic Solanke struck twice, including a stunning scorpion kick, to earn a draw in north London.

Fans had planned a walkout in the 75th-minute in protest at the club's owners over what they believe to be a lack of investment and ambition but Solanke's equaliser came just five minutes before and Spurs were enjoying their best spell of the match.

City had gone ahead through goals from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo but they lost control of the match thereafter as Spurs rallied and home fans opted instead to stay put and support their team.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank wants to build a connection with supporters. Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images.

Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons forced goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into excellent late saves as City hung onto a point which left them six adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Frank has been under extreme pressure after just two home wins all season with fans regularly voicing their discontent but he said: "I think we can create something magic together the players and the fans when we are united like we were especially second half but also in the [Champions League win over Borussia] Dortmund [on Jan. 20]. That atmosphere, intensity, that's what pushed the players and they really needed it.

"I prefer it going more smoothly, I think that is fair to say, but this is football. In this spell I think we have done more good things than bad things but not enough performances have turned into results but now I am happy we have four decent performances and [are] unbeaten.

"What I like and what I think is truly important is when your back is against the wall as a team and a group you need to fight -- you can never give up. I love that never say die attitude from the players and the fans were massive for us. That never says die attitude which I think has been in the team. The mentality is building stronger, and stronger."

Solanke's brace took his tally to four goals in six appearances since returning from four months out with an ankle injury. Frank compared his influence to Erling Haaland's for City.

"We knew before the game it was a big push to play 90," he said. "He is not there fitness wise where he should be because he has been out for so long.

"We have been a little bit forced to play him. I think it is truly evident that he is relatively important for us. Four goals with him being 70 or 80% fit and top sharpness. But imagine City playing without Haaland for six months. So, I think we have been quite hard hit with injuries in general but Dom was excellent."

Solanke left the pitch in the 89th minute with what appeared to be an ankle issue but the injury is not thought to be serious. Spurs remain 14th in the table.