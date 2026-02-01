Jamie Carragher: Judge Thomas Frank when Tottenham have their best players fit

Thomas Frank reacts to Tottenham's 2-2 draw vs. Manchester City after a second-half brace from Dominic Solanke. (1:31)

Jamie Carragher has come to the defence of Thomas Frank, saying the Tottenham Hotspur manager has been deprived of a number of important players during a difficult first season in charge.

Spurs, who held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw on Sunday thanks in large part to Dominic Solanke's sensational scorpion kick, are currently 14th in the Premier League table.

Of his first 24 league games in north London, Frank has presided over eight draws and nine defeats.

Carragher, speaking to Sky Sports, pointed to the absence of players like Solanke during Spurs' poor run. The striker has missed significant time since undergoing ankle surgery in September.

Jamie Carragher has come to Thomas Frank's defence. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Currently sidelined for Spurs are the likes of James Maddison -- still recovering from a torn ACL -- Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison, Mohammed Kudus, Ben Davies and Lucas Bergvall.

"It's great for Solanke," Carragher said of the striker's acrobatic equaliser. "And also, it's probably great for Thomas Frank, because he's looking at that thinking and saying to his board, and maybe his own supporters, 'I've been without a lot of top players this season.'

"That is fact. There's no doubt about that.

"There is still obviously a debate, and I understand the frustration of Spurs supporters around the style of football, how they play, how slow first halves are, how poor they are at home. I get all of that.

"I think he [Frank] might be speaking to the people above him, when he gets those players back, 'judge me then.'"

Spurs are next in action on Saturday, Feb. 7 when they travel to take on Manchester United.