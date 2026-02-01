Atlético Madrid announce deal for Atalanta's Ademola Lookman

Open Extended Reactions

MADRID -- Atlético Madrid said they have reached a deal with Serie A team Atalanta to sign Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman.

Lookman is already in Madrid to sign his contract, the Spanish club said Sunday.

"The agreement is subject to passing his medical and agreeing and formalizing his contract," Atletico said, without giving further details.

Lookman is set to undergo his medical on Monday.

The 28-year-old played for Fulham and Leicester before joining Atalanta in 2022. He also previously played for Leipzig and Everton.

Lookman scored three goals for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations, where his team finished third after losing to Morocco in a shootout in the semifinals.

Atlético are third in LaLiga, nine points behind second-place Real Madrid and 10 points behind leaders Barcelona after 22 matches.

Diego Simeone's side faces Club Brugge in the Champions League playoffs later this month.

