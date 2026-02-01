Anneke Borbe taken to hospital as Arsenal await update on GK

Open Extended Reactions

Renee Slegers revealed Arsenal are awaiting an update on goalkeeper Anneke Borbe after she was taken to hospital following a collision late in their 3-2 extra-time victory over Corinthians to win the inaugural Women's Champions Cup.

Borbe sustained the injury with moments remaining in the second period of extra time after colliding with teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy in the Emirates Stadium final.

She was carried off on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask and neck brace and replaced by Daphne van Domselaar, who was introduced by the stadium announcer as a suspected concussion substitute.

Arsenal had looked to have wrapped up a 2-1 victory -- and the $2.3 million (£1.67million) in first-place prize money -- before conceding a second-half stoppage-time penalty, forcing the contest into extra time, where Caitlin Foord struck the winning goal 14 minutes into the first period.

"Out of precaution she's going to the hospital to get checked, and hopefully we will know soon," said Slegers. "Her mum was here to support and I spoke to her mum briefly.

"Anneke has been so good for us, she's been fantastic, and it's unfortunate for her, the situation, and we all hope that she's going to be alright."