Stats: Mbappe's season-high 37, Carrick's United hat-trick, Salah's record 152

An action-packed weekend of football saw plenty of defining results across Europe's Top 5 leagues. Arsenal saw their lead atop the Premier League table increase to six points after a 4-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road, while Manchester City only managed a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa lost to Brentford. Liverpool convincingly beat Newcastle United at Anfield, while Chelsea and Manchester United remained ahead of the defending champions with dramatic, last-gasp wins at home against West Ham United and Fulham respectively.

There wasn't a change at the top of the LaLiga as Barcelona and Real Madrid both picked up wins. In Serie A, Internazionale stayed comfortably atop the standings, 2-0 away win against Cremonese.

Over in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich saw their lead over Borussia Dortmund drop to six points, as they dropped points for a second consecutive week, with a 2-2 draw against Hamburg, while Dortmund beat FC Heidenheim 3-2.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

3

Michael Carrick is the third Manchester United manager to win his first three Premier League games in charge, after Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Carrick has won three Premier League games in a row in charge of United as many times as Ruben Amorim did in his 14-month tenure as manager.

Liam Rosenior has also won his first three Premier League games in charge of Chelsea, the seventh Chelsea manager to do so in the Premier League, the last of whom was Graham Potter in 2022.

4

Casemiro's four goals from set-pieces are the most for any player in Europe's top five leagues.

8

No team have conceded first in more Premier League home games this season than Tottenham Hotspur, who have done so eight times, level with Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Burnley.

10 and 10

With 10 goals and 10 assists against Newcastle United for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah became the first player in Premier League history to record double figures for both goals and assists against a single opponent.

11

After an 11-game run without a win when conceding first in the Premier League, Liverpool finally scored a come-from-behind win, with their 4-1 victory against Newcastle United.

Raúl Jiménez has scored all 12 of his penalties in the Premier League - the most by any player with a 100% scoring record from the spot in the league's history, overtaking Yaya Touré, who had scored all 11 penalties that he had taken in the league.

14

Manchester United have scored 14 goals from set-pieces in the Premier League. Only Arsenal, with 17, have more.

19

The only Premier League player with more goal involvements for a Premier League club this season than Rayan Cherki and Hugo Ekitike, who both have 19, is Erling Haaland, with 32.

27

Aston Villa attempted 27 shots in their 1-0 loss to Brentford in the Premier League, their most number of shots in a Premier League game this season.

30

Manchester City have conceded 30 goals against Tottenham Hotspur during Pep Guardiola's managerial reign at the club -- the most that a Guardiola side has conceded against any team in his whole managerial career.

Newcastle United have now not won any of their last 30 Premier League games at Anfield, since winning on their first-ever Premier League visit to Liverpool in 1994.

32

His goal against Liverpool marked the end of 32-game run without a goal from open play for Anthony Gordon.

56

Chelsea had been winless in their 56 previous Premier League games in which they had trailed by two or more goals at half-time, before their 3-2 win against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

77

The 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur marked the end of a 77-game winning run for Manchester City when they held a two-goal lead at half-time.

152

Mohamed Salah's 152 goal contributions (107 goals and 45 assists) at Anfield in the Premier League is the highest for a single player at a single venue in the league's history, overtaking Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford and Thierry Henry at Highbury, both of whom had 151 goal contributions each at those venues.

198

The five goals scored in the game between Liverpool and Newcastle took the total tally of Premier Legaue goals scored in the fixture to 198, the third-most for a single fixture in the Premier League -- behind the 209 between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, and 199 between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

3

Pathé Ciss is one of three players in LALIGA with multiple straight red cards this season. The others Íñigo Lekue of Athletic Club, and Federico Viñas of Real Oviedo.

6

Barcelona have six players with more than 10 goals in all competitions this season. no other team in Europe's top five leagues has more than three players with such a record.

6.30

Barcelona's 6.30 xG in their 3-1 win against Elche is the highest for team in a LALIGA game since 2010-11. Barcelona underperformed their xG by 3.3, their worst xG underperformance in a LALIGA game since 2010-11.

8

Kylian Mbappé has scored 8 penalties in LALIGA this season, the most in Europe's top five leagues.

10

Julián Álvarez is now on a 10-game goalless streak in all competitions, tied for his longest such streak in his career for club and country. He had gone 10 games without a goal for River Plate in 2019.

16

Real Madrid extended their home LALIGA unbeaten streak against Rayo Vallecano to 16 games. Rayo's lone away win at Real Madrid came in 1996.

37

Kylian Mbappé's 37 goals this season in all competitions are the most among players in Europe's top 5 leagues, one ahead of Harry Kane's 36.

99:34

With his penalty at 99:34 on the clock, Kylian Mbappé scored the latest game-winning goal for Real Madrid in LALIGA since 2000.

8

Weston McKennie now has eight direct goal contributions in his last 16 appearances for Juventus. McKennie had zero direct goal contributions in his first 15 games for the club.

10

Jonathan David now has 10 direct goal contributions in his last 16 appearances for Juventus. David only had two direct goal contributions in his first 15 games for the club.

1

Following their loss to Augsburg last week and draw with Hamburg this week, Bayern Munich have picked up only one point from the last two games. It is the first time that they've dropped points in back-to-back Bundesliga games since May 2025.

4

Bayern Munich dropped points for the fourth time this Bundesliga season and in all four games, their opponents entered the day in the bottom half of the table (Union Berlin, Mainz, Augsburg, and Hamburg).

10

Luis Diaz has now scored ten goals in Bundesliga this season, the first time a Colombian player has scored 10 or more goals in the Bundesliga since Jhon Cordoba did it for FC Koln in 2019-20.

134

Andrej Kramaric scored his 134th goal in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim, to become the third-highest scoring foreigner in Bundesliga history. Only Robert Lewandowski (with 312 goals), and Claudio Pizzaro (with 197 goals) have more.

3

Achraf Hakimi's red card in the 2-1 win for Paris Saint Germain against Strasbourg was the third time in his PSG career that he had received a straight red card.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.