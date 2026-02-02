Liverpool confirm signing of defender Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of defender Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes who is set to join the club in the summer.
Sources told ESPN the deal is worth £55 million ($74m) plus £5m in add-ons.
The 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal valid from July 1, with the option of another year.
