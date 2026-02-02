        <
        >

          Liverpool confirm signing of defender Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes

          play
          Is the race for a top four spot down to Manchester United and Liverpool? (1:10)

          The "ESPN FC" crew discuss who they think will finish in the top four of the Premier League. (1:10)

          • Tom Masters
          Feb 2, 2026, 10:30 PM

          Liverpool have confirmed the signing of defender Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes who is set to join the club in the summer.

          Sources told ESPN the deal is worth £55 million ($74m) plus £5m in add-ons.

          The 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal valid from July 1, with the option of another year.

          - Transfer deadline day: 10 of the best Premier League signings in January
          - Mohamed Salah breaks two records in Liverpool win, overtakes Rooney, Henry
          - Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club