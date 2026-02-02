Yaya Toure's Premier League penalty record is quietly broken

Open Extended Reactions

A Premier League record held by Yaya Toure has been snatched by Raúl Jiménez.

The Fulham striker scored his 12th Premier League penalty on Sunday in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

Jiménez is the only player in the competition's history with a 100% success rate from 12 penalties.

Until Sunday, Toure's perfect rate from 11 penalties was the best record in the Premier League era.

Dimitar Berbatov also has a 100% success rate from nine penalties.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer previously had a perfect 12- out-of-12 penalty record but he missed his 13th attempt. He has now scored 15 of his 16 penalties.

Bryan Mbeumo scored his first 10 penalties but missed his 11th.

The record for the most penalties taken, and only missing once, belongs to Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier. He has a 96.2% success rate, missing one in 26 Premier League efforts from the spot. Le Tissier's miss was his third attempt, in 1993.

Danny Murphy scored 18 of his 19 penalties -- only Manchester City's Joe Hart denied him, when he played for Fulham.

Callum Wilson has scored 16 of 17.

Most Premier League penalties taken with a single miss

Matt Le Tissier -- scored 25, taken 26, 96.2% conversion rate

Danny Murphy -- scored 18, taken 19, 94.7% conversion rate

Callum Wilson -- scored 16, taken 17, 94.1% conversion rate

Jamea Beattie -- scored 16, taken 17, 94.1% conversion rate

Julian Dicks -- scored 15, taken 16, 93.8% conversion rate

Cole Palmer -- scored 15, taken 16, 93.8% conversion rate

Bukayo Saka -- scored 12, taken 13, 92.3%

Raul Jiménez's penalty brilliance

For Wolves, Jiménez scored his first penalty in a 3-2 defeat by Tottenham in November 2018 then four months later secured a point against Bournemouth who had taken the lead through a spot-kick of their own.

The following season he netted another late equaliser against Burnley and also secured a point at home to Southampton before the first of his match-winning brace in the return fixture came from the spot.

When the season resumed after the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jiménez added another penalty in a 3-0 win over in July 2020.

His 2020-21 season was cut short by the skull fracture which still requires him to wear protective padding to this day, but he was spot-on as ever the following season with Southampton once more his victims in a 3-1 Wolves win.

His first league penalty for Fulham, against Nottingham Forest last season, was his 50th Premier League goal and he then scored two spot-kicks in a 2-2 draw with Ipswich to become Mexico's highest-scoring Premier League player, passing Javier Hernandez's 53 goals -- he now has 65.

Another against Forest just before Christmas secured three points and took him level with Toure before Sunday's emphatic strike claimed the record outright.

Jimenez did miss for Wolves in the Europa League against Sevilla in August 2020. His only other miss in 45 career attempts came for Mexico against Uruguay in 2018.

Information from PA contributed to this report.