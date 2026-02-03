Socceroos Depth Chart: Australia's likely World Cup squad, four months out

John Aloisi carried the hope of a desperate football nation on his left boot, and his decisive strike from the spot would instantly become iconic. (2:30)

In just about four months, Tony Popovic will name his Socceroos squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Twenty-six players, in getting the chance to represent their nation on the biggest stage in sport, will receive the highest honour one can have in football, as well as become entrusted with delivering on Popovic's goal of doing something "special" in North America. But who will it be? Let's pontificate.

Unlike standard editions of ESPN's Socceroos Depth Chart, this iteration will adopt more of a far-reaching outlook; not attempting to project who will be called up in the coming weeks, but, instead, who will be one of the fortunate few whom Popovic will identify for June.

This means that there's more hypothesising than usual: constructing something that not only takes cues from who is putting their hands up but also projecting who is placed to thrust their names forward in the weeks and months ahead, be it through an uptick in form or coming back from injury to demonstrate enough to the staff that they can contribute come that opening World Cup game in Vancouver.

This analysis, in turn, is informed by the preferences and habits that we've seen from Popovic since he first took over as national team boss, which itself involves parsing clues from both his period of experimentation following qualification -- it's helpful to think of the minutes in those games as investments the coach is hoping to cash in on -- and what he did when a place in the World Cup was still on the line.

Football being football, some of these predictions inevitably won't land. Some players who might be considered as "locks" right now have plenty of time to fall off or pick up an injury that rules them out. Those on the fringes have a path to forcing their way in, meanwhile, and there's still enough time (just) for others to emerge as a World Cup bolter and earn a spot on the plane. Indeed, given the number of surprises Popovic has shown he's willing to spring with his squads, there's every chance that at least one, probably more, of the final 26 will catch everyone by surprise, regardless of what we think now or in five months.

But that's the beauty of qualifying for a World Cup. It's the biggest sporting event on the planet. And just as it represents a lifelong ambition for players, it's also a crescendo for those who live and breathe their exploits from the stands. Dreaming of what just might be is half the fun of these tournaments, and that means that before Popovic has the enviable task of fulfilling 26 players' dreams -- and the unenviable task of telling many more it's not happening -- there's going to be countless hours spent by supporters and media alike mulling, debating, and assessing who might be on the plane.

So, just over four months out and with friendlies scheduled against Cameroon and Curacao at the end of March, here's ESPN's look at who might be wanting to make sure their passport is up to date.

Goalkeeper

At this stage, Mathew Ryan, Paul Izzo and Patrick Beach look likely to sew up the Socceroos' goalkeeper spots. ESPN

Starter: Mathew Ryan

In the 26: Paul Izzo, Patrick Beach

Pushing: Joe Gauci, Lawrence Thomas, Harrison Devenish-Meares, Ashley Maynard-Brewer

In the XI: A centurion, the team's skipper, and playing well week-in-and-week-out in LaLiga, you'd think Ryan would be a lock for the No. 1 shirt. But with Izzo being given every chance to impress by Socceroos staff since qualification, the position might be more up for grabs than it first appears.

Rising: Beach started the season red-hot but some wobbles in recent weeks demonstrate that nothing is certain in the race for the plane. Devenish-Meares has undergone a remontada this season for Sydney FC and, per FotMob, leads the A-League Men in goals prevented.

Talking point: Izzo's emergence, if nothing else, should secure him at least a backup role in North America, which means that the next five months could be defined by a battle between Beach, Gauci, Thomas, Devenish-Meares, and new Dundee United signing Maynard-Brewer for the final spot.

Left back

Left back appears to be one of the Socceroos' most settled positions -- few would argue with Aziz Behich and Jordy Bos being selected. ESPN

Starter: Aziz Behich

In the 26: Jordy Bos, Kye Rowles

Pushing: Callum Elder, Craig Goodwin, John Koutroumbis

In the XI: Behich hasn't featured for the Socceroos since qualification, but the dependable veteran brings big-game experience, high standards, and has been one of the best left backs in the A-League. In more defensive XIs, it's not hard to envision him being Popovic's first choice.

Rising: After dealing with a string of soft tissue injuries, Bos has returned to Feyenoord's XI following the Eredivisie's resumption after the winter break and is showing promising signs. Bos, the Socceroos staff, and the rest of Australia will be desperate to see him put together a sustained run of games that allows him to build up his form and fitness.

Talking point: The left back role feels a very horses-for-courses one: Behich tapped to start more defensive looks, Bos when the side is going to have more of the ball and attack, and center back Rowles providing cover if needed. It'll take a lot for someone like Elder to break in.

Center backs

Alessandro Circati and Cameron Burgess are locks, but Harry Souttar's injury status clouds Australia's center back selection. ESPN

Starters: Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess, Harry Souttar

In the 26: Kye Rowles, Miloš Degenek, Kai Trewin

Pushing: Jason Geria, Jack Iredale, Anthony Pantazopoulos, Gianni Stensness, Lucas Herrington, Hayden Matthews

In the XI: Playing week-in and week-out in Serie A and already a Socceroos captain at 22, Circati has to be considered a lock if he's fit. Burgess, meanwhile, has been ever-present across the World Cup qualifying cycle. But Souttar represents one of the biggest unknowns. At his best, he's an obvious starter and is a proven big-game performer. But he keeps experiencing setbacks in his rehab of an Achilles injury that has already ruled him out for a year.

Rising: Rowles might not be the most obvious starter in the squad and yet, simultaneously, would appear one of its safest bets to go due to his adaptability and defensive reliability. It's also worth noting that he -- and every other MLS player in contention -- will be midseason and fully match fit come June.

Talking point: Geria and Degenek have established themselves as regulars in the squad. But how Popovic judges the former's decision to remain with Albirex Niigata rather than find a short-term home during the Japanese league's shift in calendar, and the latter's move to Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia will be a talking point. That goes doubly so if Trewin starts getting regular minutes with New York City FC.

Right back

Lewis Miller is the firm favorite to play right back for the Socceroos, but Jacob Italiano's spot as back-up is less certain. ESPN

Starter: Lewis Miller

In the 26: Jacob Italiano

Pushing: Sammy Silvera, Fran Karačić, Jason Geria, Nathaniel Atkinson, John Koutroumbis, Ryan Strain

In the XI: A constant starter for Popovic during qualification, Miller would have to shape as one of the most likely selections even before one accounts for his versatility to play on the right or centrally -- the latter of which he plays with Blackburn Rovers.

Rising: Silvera wasn't called back into the squad after featuring during the Soccer Ashes but has found some form with Middlesbrough in recent weeks. Versatility, combined with playing regularly for a side pushing for promotion to the Premier League, has to boost his chances.

Talking point: Italiano won rave reviews from Socceroos staff after his debut caps and looked well-placed to cement a spot, but has since suffered a calf injury that saw club side Grazer AK bring in Leon Klassen as cover. Will the 24-year-old have enough time to come back, get minutes, and press his case?

Central midfielders

Jackson Irvine and Aiden O'Neill sit atop of a logjam of central midfielders that Tony Popovic could call upon. ESPN

Starters: Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill

In the 26: Max Balard, Kai Trewin, Patrick Yazbek, Ajdin Hrustić, Connor Metcalfe, Riley McGree

Pushing: Cammy Devlin, Alex Robertson, Paul Okon-Engstler, Anthony Cáceres, Ryan Teague

In the XI: A dependable leader whose injury-enforced absences are strongly correlated with St. Pauli's poor results, a fit and firing Irvine is almost certain. Becoming a fixture in Popovic's sides and looking like he'll be in midseason form and fitness when the World Cup arrives -- thanks to the aforementioned MLS schedule -- O'Neill feels close to certain, too.

Rising: Heracles Almelo look destined for relegation from the Dutch top flight, but at least from a Socceroos perspective, Hrustić continues to serve as a midfield fixture -- giving him the match minutes he desperately needs in the build-up to the World Cup.

Talking point: With so many players there or thereabouts -- you could easily swap Devlin into this squad without blinking, even if he has had two call-ups with no minutes -- how does Popovic strike the right balance, and how many midfielders does he take?

Wingers

Riley McGree and Connor Metcalfe lead a long list of potential wingers, but really the spots are all up for grabs right now. ESPN

Starters: Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe

In the 26: Ajdin Hrustić, Nestory Irankunda, Martin Boyle, Nishan Velupilay

Pushing: Adrian Segečić, Craig Goodwin, Lachlan Brook, Al Hassan Toure, Mathew Leckie, Sammy Silvera, Jed Drew, Garang Kuol, Awer Mabil, Daniel Arzani

In the XI: McGree is an obvious game changer if fit; the biggest question is going to be if he can keep his body together between now and the World Cup. Metcalfe's injuries and dearth of minutes at St. Pauli remain a concern, but the impact he's had and the minutes Popovic has invested into the 26-year-old make him a reasonably certain choice.

Rising: After battling injury, Segečić has been back amongst the goals as Portsmouth seek to escape the Championship's drop zone. Still yet to receive a cap, earning a call-up and playing in March feels like a big step if he's going to overhaul figures that have already featured for the side over the past year and a half. The same can be said of Robertson in the central midfield areas.

Talking point: How does Popovic strike the balance between the left and the right sides, leadership and experience, gamebreakers, familiarity, and more? There are plenty of players that you can envision putting their hands up in the months ahead, but not all of them can go.

Striker

Mohamed Touré will likely lead the line for Australia, with Mitchell Duke and Nicholas D'Agostino jostling for spots behind him. ESPN

Starter: Mohamed Touré

In the 26: Mitchell Duke, Nicholas D'Agostino

Pushing: Zac Sapsford, Deni Juric, Adam Taggart

In the XI: Given the time Popovic has invested into Touré post-qualification, combined with the improved form, physical resilience, and improved professionalism, the newly signed Norwich City striker seems a good bet if he can get regular minutes in England.

Rising: Duke has hit the ground running at Macarthur FC, and if he can maintain that level over the course of the campaign, he's going to mount a very good case for selection.

Talking point: Sapsford continues to make noise in Scotland but, for now, has yet to receive a call-up. Alongside Segečić and Robertson, he's another one who feels like he needs a March audition if he's going to press his case over the reliable Duke and frequent Popovic collaborator -- and now Brisbane Roar forward -- D'Agostino.