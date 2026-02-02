Fulham to revisit USMNT's Ricardo Pepi transfer in summer - sources

The "ESPN FC" crew discuss who they think will finish in the top four of the Premier League. (1:10)

Fulham are likely to reignite their interest in United States men's striker Ricardo Pepi in the summer transfer window after the potential move broke down this January, sources have told ESPN.

Fulham and PSV were close to agreeing on a fee in the region of €37 million for the USMNT striker, but the deal was contingent on PSV finding a replacement, according to sources. With the transfer deadline ticking ever closer, PSV pulled the plug on the deal as they were unable to find a suitable candidate to fill Pepi's shoes.

The Premier League side has already recruited Oscar Bobb this window, and was keen to add the young striker as well. Pepi, 23, has been in fantastic form for PSV this season, scoring eight goals in 15 Eredivisie matches. He is seen as an ideal target to bolster Fulham's forward options, though he is out currently with a broken forearm.

Sources say that Fulham are keen to explore another move for Pepi in the summer.

The 23-year-old began his career at FC Dallas before spells at Augsburg and Groningen before joining PSV, where he has 26 goals in 60 games, alongside 13 in 34 for the USMNT.

