Arsenal pocket less from Champions League than Man City, Liverpool

Manchester City and Liverpool have earned slightly more from the Champions League than Arsenal so far this season despite being outperformed by the Gunners on the pitch, according to analysis released on Monday.

Mikel Arteta's men stormed into the last 16 with eight wins out of eight in the league phase, which concluded last week.

Liverpool finished third while City were eighth, the lowest position afforded an automatic place in the last 16.

Arsenal topped the Champions League league phase Getty Images

Despite that, City and the Reds have so far earned 97 million euros (£84m, $115m) compared to Arsenal's 96m euros (£83.1m), according to data published on Monday by the highly respected Swiss Ramble football finance blog.

While Arsenal outshone those two clubs on the pitch, City and Liverpool have earned more to date this season due to their superior European records over the last 10 years compared to the Londoners.

The 36 clubs in the league phase each receive an 18.6m euro (£16.1m, $22m) starting fee before prize money based on performance is added, which accounts for 37.5 per cent of the total money distributed to the clubs by UEFA. Cash is earned for each win, draw, position in the table and qualification for the last 16. That achievement alone is worth 11m euros (£9.5m, $13m) to each club.

Arsenal unsurprisingly topped the performance part of the earnings list according to Swiss Ramble, receiving 40.6m euros (£35.1m), with Liverpool earning 35.8m euros (£31m) and City earning 32.9m euros (£28.5m, $39m).

However, Arsenal did less well in the 'value pillar' section of Champions League earnings.

This is worked out by ranking clubs based on the value of a country's media market, combined with individual clubs' performances in Europe over the last five and 10 years in UEFA's coefficient rankings. The 'value pillar' equates to 35 per cent of the total amount shared with the 36 clubs.

Swiss Ramble calculates City were the top-earning English club in this section, receiving 45m euros (£39m, $53m) compared to Liverpool's 43m euros (£37.2m, $51m) and Arsenal's 37m euros (£32m, $44m).

Chelsea's total overall earnings from the Champions League this season so far are calculated to be 92m euros (£79.6m, $109m) with Tottenham's thought to be 84m euros (£72.7m, $100m).

Newcastle's earnings are much lower at the moment at 54m euros (£46.7m, $64m), owing to their lower coefficient ranking compared to the other five English clubs, and the fact they face a play-off to reach the last 16.

The top-earning club so far across all metrics is Bayern Munich, according to Swiss Ramble, who have so far earned 100m euros (£86.6m, $109m).

There is plenty of prize money still available to be won, with 57.5m euros (£49.8m, $68m) on offer for the club which wins the Champions League, if they also go on to win the Super Cup in August. The finalists, semi-finalists and quarter-finalists of the Champions League will receive progressively smaller amounts than the winners.