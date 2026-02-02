Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr match due to frustrations with PIF - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League match with Al Riyadh as he is unhappy with PIF's (Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund) lack of transfer activity at the club compared to other clubs owned by the fund, sources told ESPN.

The Portuguese forward, who has now scored 91 goals in 95 Saudi Pro League matches since he signed for the Riyadh-based club in 2023, is said to be frustrated that Al Nassr have failed to add significant reinforcements in their push for the title.

It comes as Al Hilal, Al Nassr's main rival, who now sit at the top of the league, are closing in on signing France forward Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad.

Ronaldo does not have any injury worries, nor is he ill or out of favour with manager Jorge Jesus.

Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

The 40-year-old has made himself unavailable for the match due to personal disappointment with PIF, effectively deciding to go on strike for at least Monday's match.

Al Nassr, who are third in the Saudi Pro League table, three points behind Al Hilal, have signed only Iraq under-23 midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem this January, who is still waiting to make his debut for the club.

Conversely, Al Hilal have already signed 18-year-old forward Mohamed Meïté from Stade Rennais and former Arsenal defender Pablo Marí from Fiorentina as well as Saudi internationals Murad Al-Hawsawi and Sultan Mandash from Al Khaleej and Al Taawoun, with Benzema set to be their fifth major signing of the window.

Jesus previously said he was hopeful for some transfer activity, saying: "I spoke about the winter period.

"We don't have any openings for foreign players, and the financial situation at Al-Nassr is not good and doesn't allow it -- I hope that one or two, maybe three players can join us."

Ronaldo, who turns 41 on Thursday, signed a new contract as recently as June, which will keep him at Al Nassr until at least June 2027.