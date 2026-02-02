Axel Disasi joins West Ham on loan from Chelsea

Open Extended Reactions

West Ham have signed defender Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

The 27-year-old has not played for Chelsea at all this season and was previously in the so-called 'bomb squad' of players the club were looking to move on.

He will provide depth to the West Ham defence, as they try to keep themselves in the Premier League.

"I'm very happy to be here, to have this opportunity," Disasi said. "I'm just ready to fight and to play games.

"Everyone knows my situation in the last few months, so I just want to get back on the field, feel the sensation of games and help the team.

"The club has given me the opportunity to show my quality on the pitch. I spoke with all the people here, and I feel that they really wanted me, so that's why I'm here today.

"It's an exciting challenge. We know that the club is not at the place that it should be, but I'm here to help the team and to bring what I can to achieve our goal."