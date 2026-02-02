David Beckham changes trading card partner, signs Fanatics deal

Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF co-owner and English Premier League Hall of Famer David Beckham has signed an exclusive deal with Fanatics, which includes trading cards, trading card games, stickers, appearances/meet-and-greets and autographed memorabilia.

Beckham-signed cards will first appear in 2026 Topps Premier League Chrome, releasing on Feb. 5.

This new deal replaces Beckham's previous deal with Panini that he signed in 2021.

"When I look at how we can continue to grow our soccer business -- which I think is under-penetrated in the collectibles category -- we've had our list of guys we need to get," said David Leiner, Fanatics Collectibles' president of trading cards. "David is right at the top of that."

Fanatics Collectibles became the English Premier League's trading card, trading card games and sticker provider in June 2025 and holds the rights to produce UEFA Club Competition, Major League Soccer and Bundesliga cards.

Beckham joins Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Manchester United great Wayne Rooney as exclusive Fanatics soccer partners.

"I don't know if it was by design -- if he was very careful about his image, how many autographs he signed throughout his playing career and post-career -- David is a tougher autograph [to find]," Leiner said.

"2026 Premier League Chrome is the first time in about seven or eight years since the last time we were the license holder. Some great rookies, some legends and guys like David in the product."

Collectors will not only be able to pull Becks'-signed Topps cards, but also acquire Beckham-signed jerseys, balls, photos, and match-used Beckham items from his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain through Fanatics.

"Soccer continues to gain in popularity, so, I couldn't be more excited," Leiner said. "Fanatics is running in-venue retail for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so, all boats will rise. A guy like David can elevate the category and bring new folks in. We expect to have a really fun 2026."