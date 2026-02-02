Premier League manager's son completes transfer to Bundesliga

Open Extended Reactions

The son of a Premier League manager has completed a transfer to the Bundesliga.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke might be experiencing a quiet Deadline Day at Elland Road, but he will be proud of his son making a significant move elsewhere.

Luis Engelns was announced as a Hoffenheim player on Feb. 2, after moving from Paderborn.

Engelns, 18, is the son of Farke, but uses his mother's surname.

He is a central midfielder who has scored one goal in 17 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga this season, the second division in Germany.

Daniel Farke's son, Luis Engelns is on his way to the Bundesliga. David Inderlied/picture alliance via Getty Images

He has played for Germany's Under-19 side four times.

Engelns has earned a switch to Hoffenheim, who are flying high in the Bundesliga in third position, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich and three points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

"Luis is a very exciting player with excellent game intelligence and a strong presence in central midfield," Paul Pajduch, Technical Director of TSG Hoffenheim, said.

"Despite his young age, he has already gained valuable experience in professional football.

"Now he can take the next step in his development here, gain important playing time in the 3rd division and get used to the level of the Bundesliga."

Engelns has already outshone his father's playing days.

Farke was a striker who spent his career in the German lower leagues, mainly with Lippstadt.

He scored 124 goals in 256 games. "I knew how to score, but was probably the slowest striker in the whole of western Europe," he has said.