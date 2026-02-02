Kalvin Phillips agrees loan move to Sheffield United - sources

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate whether Pep Guardiola could leave Manchester City at the end of the season. (1:48)

Kalvin Phillips has agreed a loan move from Manchester City to Sheffield United, sources have told ESPN.

Phillips will join the Championship side until the end of the season on a straight loan agreement with no option or obligation to make the move permanent.

The 30-year-old is out of favour at the Etihad Stadium and has made just one appearance for the first team this season.

His move to Sheffield United will be his third loan switch since arriving at the club from Leeds United in 2022 after temporary spells at West Ham United and Ipswich Town.

Phillips is set to return to City in the summer. The former England midfielder still has more than two years left on his contract at the Etihad with his deal set to expire in 2028.

He's made 32 senior appearances for City and was part of the treble-winning squad in 2022-23.

Sheffield United are currently 17th in the Championship table, but still have faint hopes of reaching the playoffs.