Karim Benzema's Al Hilal move stalls as deadline approaches - sources

Karim Benzema's move to Al Hilal has been put on hold by the Saudi Ministry of Sport and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) which controls the transfers of the big stars in the Saudi Pro League, sources have told ESPN.

The Frenchman, 38, had agreed to leave Al Ittihad, where his contract expires in June, to join Al Hilal before the January transfer window closes on Monday night.

PIF had given the green light for the move to happen, but the move has been put on hold.

Sources told ESPN that Cristiano Ronaldo, who is under contract with Al Nassr, another club managed by PIF, is unhappy by the lack of investment given by PIF to his club and refused to play in the league game on Monday against Al Riyadh.

Karim Benzema had been set to join Al Hilal. (Photo by Thomas Tang/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The Portugal international is also angry that Al Hilal, Al Nassr's biggest rivals for the title this season, could strengthen their team with the arrival of Benzema while Al Nassr would get no new signings.

A source told ESPN that Ronaldo's discontent could be the reason for the Benzema transfer not going through.

The former Lyon striker wants the move to Al Hilal and is hoping it would be resolved before the end of the transfer window.

As ESPN reported on Thursday, Benzema felt unsettled by the contract extension offered to him by PIF to stay at Al Ittihad which he considered "disrespectful" as it meant he would have to play for free.

Turkish club Fenerbahçe is still hoping to be able to attract Benzema to Turkey in this transfer window too, sources have told ESPN.