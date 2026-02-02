Gianni Infantino favors lifting FIFA's ban on Russia

Open Extended Reactions

FIFA president Gianni Infantino reiterated on Monday that he favors lifting the ban that prohibits Russia from competing in international competitions because this measure "has achieved nothing."

FIFA and UEFA announced in a joint statement in February of 2022 that Russia had been expelled from the 2022 World Cup and its teams suspended from all international football competitions "until further notice" after President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

In London over the weekend for the Women's Champions Cup, Infantino told Sky Sports that for the time being, the ban should be lifted for youth categories.

"We have to [look at readmitting Russia]. Definitely. This ban has achieved nothing; it has only created more frustration and hatred. Allowing boys and girls from Russia to play football in other parts of Europe could help," he said. "It's something we have to do, definitely, at least in the youth categories."

In 2023, UEFA initially eased its policy to allow U17 teams to compete, but backtracked after widespread opposition from member federations.

Infantino has previously expressed his support of Russia, saying at a UEFA congress last April that he wanted to bring Russia back "in the football landscape because this would mean that everything is solved."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said: "When the war stops, [Russia] will be readmitted."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is seen here with Russia President Vladimir Putin prior to the 2018 World Cup. Mikhail Metzel\TASS via Getty Images

UEFA have an executive committee meeting later this month, and have the authority to oversee the nation's return to competitions.

Russia have continued to play in international friendlies.

On Dec. 17 the FIFA Council announced plans for a new U15 festival, with a boys' event to be staged next year and a girls' event in 2027.

A media release confirming the Council's decisions said the events would "be open to all 211 FIFA member associations."

Information from Efe and PA news agencies was used in this report.