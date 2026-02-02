Jean-Philippe Mateta's future unclear after AC Milan withdraw interest

Open Extended Reactions

Jean-Philippe Mateta's future is unclear after AC Milan withdrew their interest in the striker, sources have told ESPN. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta's future is uncertain as the transfer deadline approaches after AC Milan withdrew their interest, sources have told ESPN.

Mateta was hopeful of completing a move worth in excess of £26 million ($35m), but he underwent tests with Milan's club doctor earlier on Monday and the Serie A side have decided not to proceed with the deal.

The 28-year-old is carrying a knee problem, but Milan's U-turn still comes as a surprise, leaving Mateta in limbo before the window closes in England on Monday evening.

Juventus have also been tracking Mateta but it is unclear whether they will look to pursue a deal while Nottingham Forest made a £35m ($47.8m) bid earlier in the window.

It remains to be seen whether the situation has a knock-on effect in Palace's £48m ($66m) deal with Wolves for Jorgen Strand Larsen, who was expected to move to Selhurst Park as Mateta's replacement.