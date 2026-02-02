Wrexham announce transfers of Keillor-Dunn, Cadamarteri on deadline day

Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham have announced the deadline day signings of the forwards Davis Keillor-Dunn from Barnsley and Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri from Sheffield Wednesday.

Keillor-Dunn, 28, scored 16 goals in 34 appearances for Barnsley this season, and returns to the side where he made six appearances in the National League in 2020. He will wear the No. 7 shirt.

Speaking to club media, Keillor-Dunn said: "If there's one club that's calling, it's Wrexham you want to go to. When I heard of the interest and spoke to the manager, there was only one place I wanted to come -- and that was back here."

Jamaica international Cadamarteri joins from fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, where he made 52 league appearances, having joined their youth system 11 years ago.

"Bailey is powerful, he's strong, he makes good runs and I thought he worked really hard for the team today," Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said after Wrexham's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Leaving the Welsh side are Elliot Lee, who has been loaned to Doncaster Rovers while Jacob Mendy has signed a permanent deal with Peterborough United.

Mo Faal and Harry Ashfield both move on loan deals to Cheltenham Town for the rest of the season.

Wrexham currently sit sixth in the Championship and are in contention for promotion to the Premier League.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton was used in this report.