Fed by the Wolves: Mascot gets kid's chicken nuggets back

Open Extended Reactions

When Wolverhampton Wanderers hosted Newcastle United in the Premier League on Jan. 18, a young fan, Rory, found himself in a situation that would have made Joey Tribbiani rage.

As a 0-0 bore draw played out in front of their eyes, Rory's dad reached over and pinched one of Rory's chicken nuggets.

Rory, rather unlike Matt LeBlanc's "Friends" character, began to cry.

You may remember the footage of this young supporter from our last game at Molineux...



Yesterday, Wolfie and the @Young_Wolves team surprised Rory in the stands with a fresh box of chicken nuggets. pic.twitter.com/9sz2yz92Zk — Wolves (@Wolves) February 1, 2026

Luckily for Rory, Wolves decided to right that wrong. The young fan and his dad were back at Wolves' Molineux Stadium for Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth, and he was paid a visit by the club's mascot, who had in his hand a fresh box of chicken nuggets.

"Wolfie does not take lightly to chicken thieves," the stadium announcer said as the mascot made his way to Rory's seat.

"He's picked up a fresh batch of chicken nuggets," he continued. "This time, Dad, you're not allowed anywhere near them, OK?"

Maybe that will teach his dad a lesson: Rory doesn't share food!