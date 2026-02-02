Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas joins Atlético Madrid

Open Extended Reactions

Midfielder Obed Vargas completed a transfer to Atlético Madrid from MLS side Seattle Sounders FC, joining the LaLiga club through June 30, 2030.

Vargas previously expressed his desire to one day feature for Atleti after facing the LaLiga side at the 2025 Club World Cup.

"I hope [to one day play with Atlético], I think if I keep doing everything well then one day I'll be able to join," he said during the 2025 summer tournament.

The 20-year-old midfielder now departs from Seattle Sounders, where he first debuted in 2021 before going on to record four goals and 12 assists in 92 MLS appearances across five seasons.

The Mexico international became a crucial part of the side under head coach Brian Schmetzer, featuring in the team's 2022 Concacaf Champions League triumph and 2025 Leagues Cup final victory over Inter Miami CF.

Vargas' club success garnered the attention of several clubs, with the midfielder even rejecting an offer from Liga MX team América in order to pursue his dream of playing in Europe.

"They [Club América] reached out, but my priority is going to Europe," Vargas said to ESPN.

Internationally, Vargas received calls to represent the Mexican national team on both youth and senior levels. The midfielder most recently featured under manager Javier Aguirre as a substitute in a friendly against Uruguay in the 65th minute.

"Every time I've been in a camp, the coaching staff lets us know that we are in there for a reason," Vargas said. "There is only a certain number of players that can make the roster, so if you are here it means you have a chance to make the World Cup roster. They tell us to be healthy, be fit and be playing, that'll give you the best chance of making the squad. So those are my goals this year, be healthy, be fit and be playing."