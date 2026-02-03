How to watch 2025-26 German Cup quarterfinals on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

VfB Stuttgart's march toward a second straight DFB-Pokal crown continues this week as the German Cup heads into the quarterfinal round. Stuttgart's showdown at Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich's tilt against RB Leipzig highlight a thrilling slate of quarterfinal matches available in the ESPN App.

Stuttgart again looks to be the last club standing after defeating Arminia Bielefeld in the 2025 final of the most prestigious soccer competition in Germany next to the Bundesliga. Munich has won a record 20 German Cup titles.

Here are key facts about the 2025-26 German Cup:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the German Cup streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times ET

Tuesday, Feb. 3

2:45 p.m.: Bayer Leverkusen vs. St. Pauli

Wednesday, Feb. 4

2:45 p.m.: Holstein Kiel vs. Vfb Stuttgart

Tuesday, Feb. 10

2:45 p.m.: Hertha Berlin vs. SC Freiburg

Wednesday, Feb. 11

2:45 p.m.: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig

