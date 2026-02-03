Matildas bolter Annalise Rasmussen earns record move to Juventus

Open Extended Reactions

Matildas bolter Annalise Rasmussen hopes her midseason switch to Italian giants Juventus doesn't limit her chances of a call-up to Australia's Women's Asian Cup squad.

After a breakout season in which she scored 11 goals in 14 games for the Central Coast Mariners, the uncapped striker will leave Australia this week to link up with Juve.

The form of the 20-year-old, who is tied in the A-League Women Golden Boot race with Melbourne City's Holly McNamara, has led to Rasmussen being spoken of as a possible selection wildcard for Matildas coach Joe Montemurro. The Australia coach spent three seasons at Juventus and is due to name his squad for the tournament on Feb. 19.

"I haven't spoken to him about it, but I think just from him having been there, it says a lot about the club," Rasmussen told AAP.

"It's super exciting [to be in discussions]. When I was in the A-League and people were talking about it, I tried to put it in the back of my mind and perform.

"I think being at a big club [Juventus] says a lot about how I've been performing in the A-League, and hopefully they [the Matildas staff] have seen what I've done."

Rasmussen was sold to Juventus for a club-record fee, the Mariners confirmed. The move took the striker by surprise when she was told of Juve's interest midway through last week.

Central Coast striker Annalise Rasmussen, 20, has joined Juventus for a club-record fee. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

But she showed no signs of distraction as she netted a brace in Friday's 2-2 draw with Brisbane Roar.

That proved to be her last game for Central Coast, with Rasmussen forced to put her study for a degree in sports science on hold and resign from her day job.

"They reached out last Wednesday and on Friday morning I'd signed my contract," Rasmussen said. "I remember my agent told me, and I was like, 'Oh my God, there's no way.'

"I was telling my parents about it and they were really shocked, and even now that it's happened I still can't believe it.

"I just want to go there and learn from the environment and take in as much as I can."