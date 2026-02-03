Sydney FC confirm Ante Juric's exit after derby defeat to WSW

Open Extended Reactions

Ante Juric's glory-laden reign in charge of Sydney FC's A-League Women side is over after the coach agreed to part ways with the Sky Blues.

Sydney announced on Tuesday that Juric had stood down as the club's A-League Women coach with academy technical lead James Slaveski set to take charge for the rest of the season.

Juric informed his players of the news on Tuesday morning after speaking to the club's board on Monday evening.

Juric's last game as Sydney boss was Saturday's 3-2 loss to the bottom-placed Western Sydney Wanderers who handed the Sky Blues their first derby defeat in six years.

Sydney are only being kept off last place as a result of their superior goal difference over the Wanderers.

"Ante will forever be remembered as one of the most important figures in Sydney FC's history," said Sydney's executive vice chairman Sebastian Gray.

"On behalf of the board, we want to sincerely thank him for everything he has given to this club over eight and a half seasons."

While Juric's exit ends with defeat, the former Socceroos defender has tasted plenty of success over his time with Sydney.

Under his guidance, Sydney clinched three premierships and won three championships from seven-straight Grand Finals.

Juric has also had a major hand in developing players who have gone on to earn international selection and move overseas.

Head coach Ante Juric, 53, has parted ways with Sydney FC. Robbie Stephenson/Getty Images

The 52-year-old played a major role in the development of Cortnee Vine into a Matildas regular, while Clare Wheeler, Jada Whyman and Remy Siemsen have all flourished under his coaching.

But after his experienced players made moves to Europe and the USA, Sydney have been unable to keep pace with the rest of the competition

Last season they finished eighth and missed the finals for the first time. This season they endured a five-game run without scoring a goal that included a club-record 7-0 loss to Wellington Phoenix.

Given his track record, Juric, who has turned down approaches to leave Sydney in the past, is likely to be in high demand.

Slaveski, meanwhile, will look to halt a run of nine games without a win when Sydney host Brisbane Roar on Wednesday.

"We are delighted to elevate James from his current role and give him this opportunity," Gray said. "The board has been impressed by James' work within our academy and NPL programs, where he has demonstrated some outstanding coaching and leadership characteristics."