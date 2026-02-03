Transfer rumors, news: Could Ronaldo return to Man United?

Open Extended Reactions

Interest in Cristiano Ronaldo is already heating up in Europe and MLS, with Manchester United linked, while Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are all interested in Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to leave Saudi Arabia. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

- Interest in Cristiano Ronaldo is already heating up in Europe and MLS, according to TEAMtalk. Ronaldo, 40, refused to play for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League side's 1-0 win over Al Riyadh, as sources told ESPN he is unhappy about the way the league conducted the Karim Benzema transfer to Al Hilal. The Manchester Evening News has linked the Portugal international with a return to Manchester United, while several other big clubs in Europe are willing to reshape their sporting projects to sign him.

- Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are all interested in Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to The Sun. Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the Italy international and wants to pair him with Declan Rice in the Gunners' midfield. The Gunners were even alerted to a possible move on deadline day, but it went nowhere. City boss Pep Guardiola is also a big fan of the 25-year-old and his Magpies teammate Tino Livramento, while Chelsea are monitoring Tonali. However, he and his wife are reported to be happy in the North East and he isn't actively looking for an exit.

- Marcus Rashford has no intention of returning to Manchester United when his loan spell at Barcelona expires this summer, according to The Mirror. The Blaugrana have an option to permanently sign him for €30 million and the 28-year-old wants his future sorted before the 2026 World Cup begins. United's interim head coach Michael Carrick would try to persuade the Red Devils academy graduate to stay if he becomes head coach full-time, but Rashford has already told Barca that he wants to stay at Camp Nou and would find another club instead of returning to Old Trafford if an agreement isn't reached.

- Bayern Munich are in advanced talks to sign Charlotte FC and U.S. U20 winger Nimfasha Berchimas, as reported by The Athletic. The two clubs didn't have to worry about Germany's transfer deadline as they are working on a pre-agreed deal for the summer, as Berchimas only turns 18 at the end of this month so can't be registered for a German club yet. There could be another U.S. youth international moving to Europe in the summer, as Tom Bogert reports that Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are showing a strong interest in 18-year-old Real Salt Lake striker Zavier Gozo.

- Juventus will make a move to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after the striker stayed on loan at Tottenham Hotspur this January, as reported by Calciomercato. Juve tried until the very end of the transfer window to bring back the 27-year-old, who also wanted a return to the Serie A giants, but Spurs insisted on keeping the France international as they couldn't find an affordable alternative. It will take at least €50 million to sign him permanently, but Juve will need to seal a departure for Loïs Openda to meet that figure.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:39 Has Crystal Palace's transfer strategy let them down again? James Olley examines the collapse of Jean-Philippe Mateta's move to AC Milan and what it says about Palace's recruitment strategy.

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid are monitoring Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez for the summer in case they have any major outgoings. (Caught Offside)

- Internazionale could move for Al Ittihad winger Moussa Diaby and Atalanta right back Marco Palestra (who is on loan at Cagliari) in the summer after being unable to complete January deals for either of them. (Calciomercato)

- Atalanta are open to continuing talks with Atletico Madrid about midfielder Ederson ahead of June, having refused to let the Brazil international leave in January. (Rudy Galetti)

- Jadon Sancho is looking at a summer return to the Bundesliga as it is unlikely that the winger will stay with Aston Villa when his loan from Manchester United expires. (Football Insider)

- Paris Saint-Germain are working on triggering a release clause to permanently sign Khalil Ayari, who is currently on loan from Stade Tunisien. (Footmercato)

- Center back Dayot Upamecano has agreed a contract extension with Bayern Munich. (Florian Plettenberg)

- A new meeting between Juventus and Kenan Yildiz's agent is expected in the coming days, with a five-year contract extension worth €6 million-per-year to be discussed. (Nicolo Schira)

- Sevilla are considering re-signing 39-year-old defender Sergio Ramos for a third stint. Ramos is a free agent after leaving Monterrey in December and the former Real Madrid star began his career at Sevilla before returning to the club 18 years later for the 2023-24 campaign. (Diario de Sevilla)

- Xabi Alonso and Enzo Maresca are expected to be on the three-man shortlist to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, while Como's Cesc Fabregas is gaining admirers across Europe. (Telegraph)

- Marc-Andre ter Stegen will not return to Barcelona after sustaining an injury and will see out his loan with Girona, but the goalkeeper could do part of his recovery with the Blaugrana's medical staff. (Mundo Deportivo)

- And Girona could still sign free agent goalkeeper Ruben Blanco to replace the Germany international. (Sport)

- Bryan Cristante and Gianluca Mancini will sign contract extensions in the coming days to stay with Roma until 2029. (Nicolo Schira)