How long is Jude Bellingham injured for? How many matches will he miss?

Jude Bellingham is likely to miss a month due to injury for Real Madrid, sources told ESPN.

Bellingham went off in the ninth minute of Madrid's LaLiga game against Rayo Vallecano with a muscle injury in his left thigh.

Receiving a pass from Franco Mastantuono, Bellingham fell and held the affected area in pain.

Jude Bellingham will miss Real Madrid's next Champions League ties. Getty

"He has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg," a club statement read.

The injury suffered by Bellingham will sideline him for a month, sources told ESPN.

Which Real Madrid matches will Jude Bellingham miss?

Away to Valencia, Feb. 8

Bellingham will be absent this weekend for a trip to Valencia in LaLiga.

Home to Real Sociedad, Feb. 14

The England midfielder will also miss the visit of Sociedad.

Away to Benfica, Feb. 17

Notably, Bellingham will be injured for the Champions League knockout tie against Benfica.

Away to Osasuna, Feb. 21

Madrid play Osasuna in LaLiga between their Champions League ties.

Home to Benfica, Feb 25.

Benfica visit Madrid for the second leg of the Champions League knockout playoffs and Bellingham will still be absent.

When will Jude Bellingham be back?

Bellingham is, in principle, pencilled in for a comeback on March 1 in the LaLiga fixture at home to Getafe.

He would have been missing for a month, encompassing five matches. Madrid are currently second in LaLiga, one point behind Barcelona.