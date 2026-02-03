Was 2026 January transfer window biggest ever in Premier League? Where did it rank?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his team are actively working hard to win major trophies as they prepare to Chelsea in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. (1:45)

Premier League clubs spent around £400 million ($546.54m) in January to make it the third biggest winter window on record for the English top-flight.

Crystal Palace's reported £48m signing of striker Jørgen Strand Larsen from Wolves was a rare highlight of a pedestrian deadline day, with many clubs having done their business earlier in the window if not sitting out the action entirely.

Strand Larsen and Antoine Semenyo, who joined Manchester City from Bournemouth for £64m on Jan. 9, drove up the overall total to one of the highest on record for January spending despite the relative lack of late drama.

While many fees are undisclosed, the total reportedly shelled out by Premier League clubs was around £400m -- narrowly exceeding last year's £372m and trailing only 2018 (£430m) and 2023's record of £815m among the biggest winter totals.

A summer spend of £3 billion meant the record for a Premier League season had already been broken.

City also signed Palace captain Marc Guéhi for £20m in January, with those two clubs being the window's biggest spenders.

There were only four signings reported to have cost over £30m - completed by Tottenham's £34.7m signing of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and £35m sale of Brennan Johnson to Palace.

Guéhi, Fulham's former City forward Oscar Bobb, Taty Castellanos and Bournemouth winger Rayan were the only other arrivals over £20m.

Aston Villa and Sunderland were the only other clubs to spend even £10m on permanent transfers, while Everton, Leeds and Burnley's only signings were loans.

Liverpool gave a £55m kick-start to the summer's transfer window with a deal to bring Rennes defender Jérémy Jacquet to Anfield but they, along with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, made no winter additions.

Premier League spending dwarfs other top European leagues

Premier League clubs may have had a largely quiet January transfer window by their usual standards but they were still comfortably the largest spenders across Europe's top five leagues.

Clubs in the English top flight spent almost double that of the next highest spending league Serie A (£218.83m).

The English and Italian spending was significantly higher than in Ligue 1 (£90.69m) and the Bundesliga (£98.95m), while Crystal Palace (£83m) and Manchester City (£84m) spent more than all 20 La Liga teams combined.

The Spanish clubs spent just £65.15m, of which £30m was spent by Atletico Madrid on Ademola Lookman alone. -- Tom Masters

