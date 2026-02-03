Sandro Tonali not unsettled by Arsenal rumours - Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says his side did not defend well enough in their 4-1 defeat to Liverpool. (1:16)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe does not fear a repeat of the Alexander Isak transfer saga after holding deadline-day talks with Sandro Tonali.

Magpies head coach Howe spoke to the 25-year-old Italy international on Monday amid reports that the midfielder had been "offered" to Premier League leaders Arsenal as the winter window drew to a close.

Newcastle insisted privately that there had been no contact with the Gunners and, having spent last summer trying to keep Isak before reluctantly accepting a £130 million ($178m) offer from Liverpool, they do not want to countenance a repeat over Tonali.

Eddie Howe held Deadline Day talks with Sandro Tonali. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Asked if he was concerned that Monday was the start of a campaign to unsettle Tonali, who is contracted until 2029 with the option of a further 12 months, Howe said: "I don't think so, but lots of things happen without my knowledge.

"As far as I'm aware, we've got a player that's an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person. He's very happy here, he's got a great relationship with me, his team-mates, he seems really, really happy within himself, so that would surprise me.

"But our best players will always be attracting glances from other clubs, that's just the reality of football. We want to keep the group together, we want to keep being progressive and of course Sandro plays a part in that, trying to hit his best levels and play as well as he can to help the team.

"All-encompassed, I don't see an issue, but as I say, I'm not in control of everything."

The speculation over Tonali, who was supported by the club after he incurred a 10-month ban for betting offences just five months after his £55m arrival from AC Milan in July 2023, prompted Howe to seek out the player for clarification.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night's Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg trip to Manchester City, Howe said: "Sandro's absolutely fine. I had discussions with Sandro yesterday.

"He's absolutely focused on the here, the now, playing for us. His only focus, talking to him yesterday, was Manchester City and trying to win that game, so there's absolutely no issue with Sandro himself and he's very happy and he's committed.

"I find it difficult to talk about things that I don't know too much about. I can only talk about Sandro as the person and the player and his mindset here and now, having discussed things with him yesterday, and he's absolutely fine."

Tonali is likely to be at the heart of Newcastle's midfield at the Etihad Stadium, particularly with Joelinton definitely out and Bruno Guimarães and Lewis Miley likely to join him on the sidelines, as the holders attempt to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

Howe said: "We still believe we've got the players that can go to any stadium in the world and perform and score goals, so I think collectively that spirit within the group is there.

"It's going to be an almighty challenge and there's no bigger challenge than Manchester City away, but we believe in ourselves and we're going to give it a good go."